Bilawal has belittled himself for petty vested interests: Haleem Adil Sheikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Thursday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had belittled himself for his petty vested interests despite being a son of a great leader Benazir Bhutto.

Talking to media here in Sindh Assembly, he accused Bilawal for having direct involvement in corrupt practices.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan unlike other past rulers showed the exemplary boldness. Not only Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers but the whole nation was proud of such true patriotic leader.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has no personal interests but he has been leading from the front and bringing Pakistan on the path to progress and prosperity unlike his predecessors." Haleem said it was Imran Khan who had exposed terrorists like Altaf Hussain and demanded ban on his terrorist organization besides his deportation from London.

The PTI leader said former president Asif Ali Zardari tried to get money from the United States by granting permission to use the airbases.

He said the PPP chairman by keeping mum over the criminal move of Speaker Siraj Durani had proved that he was politically immature and only defending the corrupt elements.

He further accused Bilawal for praising corrupt persons like Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah as he abides by the orders of Seth Younis Memon - a new front-man of Asif Ali Zardari.

Haleem said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi exposed true faces of the PPP leaders including its chairman at the floor of the National Assembly the other day.

He said Qureshi had won the hearts of the people of Sindh for speaking against the corrupt leaders and exposing their malpractices publicly.

He said PPP leaders started malicious campaign against him when he launched a protest movement against the owners of 'Omni Group' allegedly involved in fraudulently practices with the farmers and growers of sugarcane and deprived them of their due dues.

He also accused Sindh education Minister Saeed Ghani for allegedly involvement in the corrupt practices. He said such people always spewed venom against him when he had exposed their criminal track records.

The PTI MPA Raja Azhar, Haji Nisar Arain and others were also present on the occasion.