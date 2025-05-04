Open Menu

Bilawal House Spokesman Condemns Indian Act To Block X Account Of PPP Chairman

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Spokesperson for Bilawal House Surendar Valasai on Sunday strongly condemned India's move to block the X (formerly Twitter) account of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He described the action as a retaliatory response to the Chairman’s unequivocal and bold stance on the Pahalgam incident, which he had presented before the international community.

The spokesperson said that India's move to block Chairman PPP's X account proves that Indian Prime Minister Modi is afraid of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

It also proves that India is, in fact, an undemocratic country and its Prime Minister is an extremely cowardly person.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s narrative on the Pahalgam incident unsettled Modi. He further said, 'India’s suspension of the PPP Chairman’s X account is akin to an ostrich burying its head in the sand.' Pointing out past events, he said it was Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who first exposed the "Butcher of Gujarat" before the world, and he will continue to hold up a mirror to Modi’s war-mongering mindset.

