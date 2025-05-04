PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) A colorful event of Dir White Cap Cultural Day was held here Sunday under the auspices of the Tourism and Culture department and Dir Welfare Organization (DWO).

Attended by a large number of people belonging to Dir, the event aimed at highlighting the white Dir cap as a cultural heritage and to instil in the younger generation a sense of pride and attachment with their traditions.

Speaking as the chief guest, Advisor to the Chief Minister KP on Population Welfare, Malik Liaqat Ali Khan lauded the efforts of the Culture Department and DWO for organizing the event and pledged to advocate for its recognition at the provincial level. He resolved to convince the Chief Minister to officially observe May 2nd each year as Cultural Day and include the significance of the Dir white cap in the educational curriculum. He emphasized that the Dir cap is not just a part of attire but a symbol of Pashtun honor, dignity and cultural pride. He urged them to preserve their rich religious and cultural traditions and to "uphold the honor of the white Dir cap" by passing on their identity and golden heritage to future generations.

Malik Liaqat Ali Khan also eulogized the contributions of Dir natives nationally and globally, noting that they earned recognition due to their God gifted talents and integrity. He highlighted that both Lower and Upper Dir are endowed with abundant natural resources and tourism potential, and it is encouraging that the Department of Tourism and Culture is actively working to promote these assets internationally.

He further said that attention was being given to improving infrastructure in both the Dir districts to open new vistas of tourism and uplift local economy. A major step in this direction, he added, is the imminent launch of the Chakdara–Lowari Tunnel 30-kilometer motorway project, under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with an estimated cost of Rs. 60 billion, which includes a six-kilometer Laram Tunnel extension up to Rabat.

He also announced progress on the establishment of Dir University and equipment installation at the Timergara Medical College. Reaffirming his dedication, the advisor stated that the doors of his office remain open to the people of Dir and that his mission is public service beyond political interests.

Speakers at the event included SP Police Faqirabad Circle Arshad Khan, Chairman of Dir Welfare Organization Haji Muhammad Saeed, President Haji Sultan Yousaf Dir Lala Ji, Senior Vice President Ghulam Hussain Ghazi, General Secretary Master Zahir Shah, Chairman Dir National Front Charsadda Shams Sherpao and former General Secretary Prof Shireen Rehman Roghani.

Speakers highlighted the cultural and symbolic importance of the white Dir cap. They thanked the advisor and the Culture Department for their support and expressed commitment to promoting tourism and culture in the province.

The ceremony featured a large number of Dir natives wearing the iconic white cap, with cultural tableaux and a skit performed to celebrate Pashtun identity and heritage.