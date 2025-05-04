PML-N workers party’s backbone: Sardar Muhammad Yousaf

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, has reaffirmed the party’s commitment to upholding the dignity of its workers, calling them the backbone of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Addressing a gathering of party officials from Hazara Division in Havelian, the minister emphasized the importance of strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

“PML-N will enhance its organizational structure in villages and neighbourhoods to make the party stronger at the local level,” he said.

The organizational meeting was also addressed by Provincial General Secretary Murtaza Abbasi, Hazara Division President and Parliamentary Leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf, and central party leaders Captain (Retd) Safdar Awan and Pir Sabir Shah.

Speakers at the event reiterated that PML-N is the only political party that has consistently set Pakistan on the path of progress whenever in power. They credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership for steering the country out of economic turmoil and said that the national economy is now on a steady path to recovery.

They further stated that the entire nation stands united for the integrity of the country and remains firmly aligned with the Pakistan Army. “India should think a hundred times before considering any act of aggression,” they warned, “as the entire nation, driven by the spirit of faith, stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces.”