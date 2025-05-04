DC Vows Timely Completion Of LDP Projects
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to complete all development projects under the Lahore Development Programme (LDP) Phase-I by June 30, 2025, in strict accordance with the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Chairing a review meeting at his office on Sunday, the DC emphasized that the ongoing development work across Lahore must reflect transparency, quality, and timely execution. “There will be no compromise on timelines, transparency, or construction standards,” he asserted, adding that the projects must be sustainable and serve long-term urban needs.
The meeting involved detailed briefings from Assistant Commissioners on the progress of infrastructure, sewerage, and road development schemes in their respective jurisdictions. The DC specifically instructed WASA to expedite the completion of sewerage system upgrades, which are central to the success of the LDP.
He also ordered the immediate removal of encroachments in construction areas to ensure that work proceeds without obstruction. “Development works must not be delayed by illegal structures or inefficiencies,” he said.
The DC highlighted that the administration is conducting weekly progress reviews of LDP Phase-I to maintain oversight and enforce accountability. He reiterated that the June 30 deadline is final, and all departments must stay fully aligned with project targets.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Lahore Development Programme is being executed as a model of modern urban development, with a strong focus on improving infrastructure, public services, and quality of life for citizens.
