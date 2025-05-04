Open Menu

DC Vows Timely Completion Of LDP Projects

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2025 | 05:00 PM

DC vows timely completion of LDP projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to complete all development projects under the Lahore Development Programme (LDP) Phase-I by June 30, 2025, in strict accordance with the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Chairing a review meeting at his office on Sunday, the DC emphasized that the ongoing development work across Lahore must reflect transparency, quality, and timely execution. “There will be no compromise on timelines, transparency, or construction standards,” he asserted, adding that the projects must be sustainable and serve long-term urban needs.

The meeting involved detailed briefings from Assistant Commissioners on the progress of infrastructure, sewerage, and road development schemes in their respective jurisdictions. The DC specifically instructed WASA to expedite the completion of sewerage system upgrades, which are central to the success of the LDP.

He also ordered the immediate removal of encroachments in construction areas to ensure that work proceeds without obstruction. “Development works must not be delayed by illegal structures or inefficiencies,” he said.

The DC highlighted that the administration is conducting weekly progress reviews of LDP Phase-I to maintain oversight and enforce accountability. He reiterated that the June 30 deadline is final, and all departments must stay fully aligned with project targets.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Lahore Development Programme is being executed as a model of modern urban development, with a strong focus on improving infrastructure, public services, and quality of life for citizens.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

8 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets

21 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

21 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

21 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

21 hours ago
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

22 hours ago
 Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

1 day ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

1 day ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan