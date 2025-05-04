Rescue 1122 Marks Firefighters Day
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Rescue 1122 Multan organized a flag march, awareness walk, and seminar to mark International Firefighters Day, paying tribute to firefighters and raising public awareness about fire safety.
The walk started from Kumharan Wala Chowk and concluded at Madni Park. Participants carried banners and placards highlighting the bravery of firefighters and the importance of fire prevention. The event was led by District Emergency Officer Dr. Hussain Mian, accompanied by Emergency Officer Engr. Muhammad Bilal, Rescue and Safety Officer Muhammad Arshad Khan, fire rescuers, volunteers, civil society members, and Rescue 1122 staff.
Students from a private school also visited the Rescue Central Station, where they were briefed on firefighting equipment and shown round of the rescue control room.
Children displayed handmade placards depicting fire extinguishing tools and joined the awareness walk alongside the rescuers.
Following the walk, a seminar titled “Firefighters are the Real Heroes” was held at the Rescue Headquarters. Dr. Hussain Mian, while addressing the seminar, said firefighters are the true heroes of the nation. “They protect lives and property even at the cost of their own lives. Their courage instills a sense of safety among the public,” he noted.
He also urged high-rise building owners to strictly follow fire safety regulations set by the Emergency Services Department to prevent fire incidents and ensure public safety.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 marks Firefighters Day2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal House Spokesman condemns Indian act to block X account of PPP Chairman2 minutes ago
-
Turkish Naval Ship TCG BÜYÜKADA visits Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Lightning kills cop, son in Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
CM's Advisor commends Culture Dept, DWO for celebrating Dir White Cap Cultural Day2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad sees 20pc crime drop, climbs to 93rd safest city globally12 minutes ago
-
PML-N workers party’s backbone: Sardar Muhammad Yousaf22 minutes ago
-
Longest train stoppages, more fun22 minutes ago
-
AIOU to hold two-day Int'l moot on "Quality Teacher Education" on 13 May22 minutes ago
-
Zakat, Ushr committee chairman holds open court22 minutes ago
-
DC vows timely completion of LDP projects22 minutes ago
-
Islamabad sees 20% drop in crime rate due to police reforms22 minutes ago