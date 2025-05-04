Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Marks Firefighters Day

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Rescue 1122 marks Firefighters Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Rescue 1122 Multan organized a flag march, awareness walk, and seminar to mark International Firefighters Day, paying tribute to firefighters and raising public awareness about fire safety.

The walk started from Kumharan Wala Chowk and concluded at Madni Park. Participants carried banners and placards highlighting the bravery of firefighters and the importance of fire prevention. The event was led by District Emergency Officer Dr. Hussain Mian, accompanied by Emergency Officer Engr. Muhammad Bilal, Rescue and Safety Officer Muhammad Arshad Khan, fire rescuers, volunteers, civil society members, and Rescue 1122 staff.

Students from a private school also visited the Rescue Central Station, where they were briefed on firefighting equipment and shown round of the rescue control room.

Children displayed handmade placards depicting fire extinguishing tools and joined the awareness walk alongside the rescuers.

Following the walk, a seminar titled “Firefighters are the Real Heroes” was held at the Rescue Headquarters. Dr. Hussain Mian, while addressing the seminar, said firefighters are the true heroes of the nation. “They protect lives and property even at the cost of their own lives. Their courage instills a sense of safety among the public,” he noted.

He also urged high-rise building owners to strictly follow fire safety regulations set by the Emergency Services Department to prevent fire incidents and ensure public safety.

