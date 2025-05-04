Open Menu

Turkish Naval Ship TCG BÜYÜKADA Visits Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Turkish Naval Ship TCG BÜYÜKADA visits Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Turkish Naval Ship TCG BÜYÜKADA arrived at Karachi Port on a goodwill visit.

Upon arrival, the ship was warmly welcomed by officials from both the Turkish and Pakistan Navies, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) on Sunday.

During its stay in Karachi, the crew of TCG BÜYÜKADA will engage in a series of professional interactions with Pakistan Navy personnel.

The visit aims to enhance mutual understanding and strengthen maritime cooperation between the two navies, it further said.

The goodwill visit of TCG BÜYÜKADA stands as a testament to the ever-strengthening maritime collaboration between Pakistan and Türkiye.

It reflects the deep-rooted mutual trust and strategic partnership between the two brotherly nations, anchored in centuries-old historical and cultural ties, the press release said.

