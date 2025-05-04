Turkish Naval Ship TCG BÜYÜKADA Visits Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Turkish Naval Ship TCG BÜYÜKADA arrived at Karachi Port on a goodwill visit.
Upon arrival, the ship was warmly welcomed by officials from both the Turkish and Pakistan Navies, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) on Sunday.
During its stay in Karachi, the crew of TCG BÜYÜKADA will engage in a series of professional interactions with Pakistan Navy personnel.
The visit aims to enhance mutual understanding and strengthen maritime cooperation between the two navies, it further said.
The goodwill visit of TCG BÜYÜKADA stands as a testament to the ever-strengthening maritime collaboration between Pakistan and Türkiye.
It reflects the deep-rooted mutual trust and strategic partnership between the two brotherly nations, anchored in centuries-old historical and cultural ties, the press release said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 marks Firefighters Day2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal House Spokesman condemns Indian act to block X account of PPP Chairman2 minutes ago
-
Turkish Naval Ship TCG BÜYÜKADA visits Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Lightning kills cop, son in Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
CM's Advisor commends Culture Dept, DWO for celebrating Dir White Cap Cultural Day2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad sees 20pc crime drop, climbs to 93rd safest city globally12 minutes ago
-
PML-N workers party’s backbone: Sardar Muhammad Yousaf22 minutes ago
-
Longest train stoppages, more fun22 minutes ago
-
AIOU to hold two-day Int'l moot on "Quality Teacher Education" on 13 May22 minutes ago
-
Zakat, Ushr committee chairman holds open court22 minutes ago
-
DC vows timely completion of LDP projects22 minutes ago
-
Islamabad sees 20% drop in crime rate due to police reforms22 minutes ago