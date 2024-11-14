Bilawal pays tributes to Jahangir Badar on his 8th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to the late PPP leader and former Federal minister, Jahangir Badar, on his 8th death anniversary, acknowledging him as a dedicated democrat and a true “worker.

”

According to the press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he noted that Jahangir Badar’s unwavering loyalty to the ideals of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, as well as his steadfast commitment to the party, remain a beacon of inspiration.

He urged party workers to honor their late colleague’s memory by upholding and advancing the principles of democracy, social justice, and equality.