Bilawal Pays Tributes To Jahangir Badar On His 8th Death Anniversary
Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to the late PPP leader and former Federal minister, Jahangir Badar, on his 8th death anniversary, acknowledging him as a dedicated democrat and a true “worker.
”
According to the press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he noted that Jahangir Badar’s unwavering loyalty to the ideals of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, as well as his steadfast commitment to the party, remain a beacon of inspiration.
He urged party workers to honor their late colleague’s memory by upholding and advancing the principles of democracy, social justice, and equality.
Recent Stories
PPP-PML-N rift over agreements deepens
Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Customs foils smuggling bid of Iranian diesel1 minute ago
-
OGRA hosts workshop on track and trace technology for OMC's2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyrs of Harnai operation, honors their sacrifice against terrorism2 minutes ago
-
BISE Hyderabad announces results of HSC Part-II annual examinations2 minutes ago
-
Irish-Pakistani artist's art pieces on display2 minutes ago
-
PM appeals nation to observe Namaz-e-Istisqa2 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk held on ‘World Diabetes Day’2 minutes ago
-
MDA tightens noose around illegal housing schemes2 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to security personnel for embracing martyrdom2 minutes ago
-
PPP-PML-N rift over agreements deepens3 minutes ago
-
World Diabetes Day marked in Lower Dir12 minutes ago
-
KU announces results of BSc (Ext) Part-I II Annual Examination 202312 minutes ago