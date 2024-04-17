Bilawal's Spokesman Hosts US Diplomatic Delegation
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 08:16 PM
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Spokesman Zulfikar Ali Badar hosted a diplomatic delegation, led by Maureen Haggard, the political counselor of the US Embassy, here on Wednesday
The delegation, which included Second Deputy Political Secretary Spencer Salibar and Political/Financial Officer Douglas Johnston among others, engaged in discussions regarding Pak-US bilateral relations and visited the Badar House Picture Gallery, where they commended the late Jahangir Badar's contribution to democracy in Pakistan. The meeting was attended by PPP Central Deputy Information Secretary Munawar Anjum, Punjab Assembly Member Neelam Jabbar, and Rubina Chandio.
Badar expressed gratitude for the delegation's visit.
