Work On AIMTH About To Complete: DC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that 90 per cent civil work has been
completed on the renovation project of Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching
Hospital (AIMTH) Sialkot.
The work on 54,000 square feet has been completed and handed over to the hospital administration,
and the project will be completed by May 30.
He stated this while reviewing the revamping project of the AIMTH on Tuesday.
Assistant Principal Officer Dr Shakeel Ahmed and local officials of building department were
also present.
The deputy commissioner said that so far the Punjab government had released funds
of Rs 800 million for the revamping of the hospital and Rs 573 million had been spent.
Later on, the deputy commissioner also reviewed the project of Social Welfare Complex Sialkot
and directed the department to complete the project within stipulated time.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA initiates remodeling of green belts5 minutes ago
-
Man kills his wife14 minutes ago
-
CM, EU Ambassador discuss projects of solar panels, school constructions14 minutes ago
-
Huge wheat cashe cultivated in Muzaffargarh14 minutes ago
-
KP to save Rs 04bln by books' reuse policy: Minister24 minutes ago
-
Four criminals arrested in firing encounter, injured CIA cop, three criminals hospitalized24 minutes ago
-
SPARC to launch month-long campaign against tobacco consumption25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Belgium envoy holds virtual Khuli Kutchery35 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks reply from Punjab govt on plea challenging wheat procurement policy44 minutes ago
-
CM approves policy to upgrade all primary schools to bring 4.1 m out-of-school children to schools44 minutes ago
-
World celebrates International Labour Day45 minutes ago
-
PHA to organize Jashan-e-Bahran from May 754 minutes ago