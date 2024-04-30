Work on AIMTH about to complete: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that 90 per cent civil work has been

completed on the renovation project of Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching

Hospital (AIMTH) Sialkot.

The work on 54,000 square feet has been completed and handed over to the hospital administration,

and the project will be completed by May 30.

He stated this while reviewing the revamping project of the AIMTH on Tuesday.

Assistant Principal Officer Dr Shakeel Ahmed and local officials of building department were

also present.

The deputy commissioner said that so far the Punjab government had released funds

of Rs 800 million for the revamping of the hospital and Rs 573 million had been spent.

Later on, the deputy commissioner also reviewed the project of Social Welfare Complex Sialkot

and directed the department to complete the project within stipulated time.