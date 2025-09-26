Open Menu

Prof. Masood Stresses Ethics, Professionalism In Medicine At AMC Lecture

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Prof. Masood stresses ethics, professionalism in medicine at AMC lecture

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Vice Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences and renowned pediatrician, Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq, emphasized the ethical and professional responsibilities of the medical profession, urging young doctors to make patient care the mission of their lives.

Delivering a lecture on “Professionalism in Medicine” at Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC) on Friday, Prof. Masood Sadiq said that medicine is a sacred calling that should not be treated merely as a livelihood, but as a noble service to humanity. He highlighted the importance of courtesy, discipline, punctuality, teamwork, and a research-oriented mindset as essential qualities for future doctors.

The grand clinical lecture was chaired by AMC Principal Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal, who appreciated the healthcare reforms introduced by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He noted that the Punjab government is upgrading public hospitals, enhancing medical education standards, and ensuring the provision of modern healthcare facilities. Prof. Farooq advised medical students to prioritize research, ethics, and service to humanity in their careers.

The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, where students engaged enthusiastically and expressed their gratitude to Prof. Masood Sadiq. Participants termed the lecture a milestone in their professional development and requested that such sessions should be held regularly.

The event was attended by MS Prof. Faryad Hussain, Prof. Muhammad Shahid, Prof. Nazish Saqlain, Dr. Javed Mugsi, Dr. Abdul Aziz, as well as a large number of faculty members, doctors, and medical students.

Recent Stories

Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years o ..

Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence

20 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason beh ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..

48 minutes ago
 ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yad ..

ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..

59 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, bu ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials

2 hours ago
 Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan lar ..

Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..

2 hours ago
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in S ..

Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inau ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..

3 hours ago
 WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewa ..

WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy

4 hours ago
 Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace

Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace

4 hours ago
 UAE solidifies role as key player in global touris ..

UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism

4 hours ago
 MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhanceme ..

MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan