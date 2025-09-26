Prof. Masood stresses ethics, professionalism in medicine at AMC lecture

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Vice Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences and renowned pediatrician, Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq, emphasized the ethical and professional responsibilities of the medical profession, urging young doctors to make patient care the mission of their lives.

Delivering a lecture on “Professionalism in Medicine” at Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC) on Friday, Prof. Masood Sadiq said that medicine is a sacred calling that should not be treated merely as a livelihood, but as a noble service to humanity. He highlighted the importance of courtesy, discipline, punctuality, teamwork, and a research-oriented mindset as essential qualities for future doctors.

The grand clinical lecture was chaired by AMC Principal Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal, who appreciated the healthcare reforms introduced by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He noted that the Punjab government is upgrading public hospitals, enhancing medical education standards, and ensuring the provision of modern healthcare facilities. Prof. Farooq advised medical students to prioritize research, ethics, and service to humanity in their careers.

The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, where students engaged enthusiastically and expressed their gratitude to Prof. Masood Sadiq. Participants termed the lecture a milestone in their professional development and requested that such sessions should be held regularly.

The event was attended by MS Prof. Faryad Hussain, Prof. Muhammad Shahid, Prof. Nazish Saqlain, Dr. Javed Mugsi, Dr. Abdul Aziz, as well as a large number of faculty members, doctors, and medical students.