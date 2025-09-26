ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Three PTI Leaders In May 9 Cases
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended until October 24 the interim bails of MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Ali Imtiaz Warraich, and Nadeem Abbas Bara in cases linked to the May 9 riots.
Duty Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on the bail applications wherein the PTI leaders appeared to mark attendance as their bail term expired, while Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh was granted a one-day exemption from appearance.
During the hearing, DSP Legal Javed Asif apprised the court that the investigation in the Jinnah House attack case against Hafiz Farhat Abbas was still pending, whereas probes in three other cases had been completed.
The court directed defence counsel to present arguments on the bail applications at the next hearing.
The PTI leaders had sought bail to avoid arrest in cases related to the Jinnah House attack, the Askari Tower attack, and other incidents of May 9.
Recent Stories
Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian team for avoiding handshakes wit ..
Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan
Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy
Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace
UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA carries out anti-encroachment operation on Chakra Road56 seconds ago
-
ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail in May 9 riot cases1 minute ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of three PTI leaders in May 9 cases1 minute ago
-
Kohat Police intensify snap checking to maintain law and order1 minute ago
-
Prof. Masood stresses ethics, professionalism in medicine at AMC lecture11 minutes ago
-
PEC delegation calls on SSUET Chancellor11 minutes ago
-
Responsibility of water supply, distribution in Gwadar city hander over to GDA11 minutes ago
-
Aleem hopes NHA to earn Rs 500 bln annually11 minutes ago
-
Pak-Russian Joint Armies exercise Druzhba-VIII to continue till Sept 2711 minutes ago
-
Government employees threaten province-wide strike from October11 minutes ago
-
Dengue control efforts intensify in Attock21 minutes ago
-
Police arrest accused in blind murder case21 minutes ago