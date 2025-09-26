ATC extends interim bail of three PTI leaders in May 9 cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended until October 24 the interim bails of MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Ali Imtiaz Warraich, and Nadeem Abbas Bara in cases linked to the May 9 riots.

Duty Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on the bail applications wherein the PTI leaders appeared to mark attendance as their bail term expired, while Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh was granted a one-day exemption from appearance.

During the hearing, DSP Legal Javed Asif apprised the court that the investigation in the Jinnah House attack case against Hafiz Farhat Abbas was still pending, whereas probes in three other cases had been completed.

The court directed defence counsel to present arguments on the bail applications at the next hearing.

The PTI leaders had sought bail to avoid arrest in cases related to the Jinnah House attack, the Askari Tower attack, and other incidents of May 9.