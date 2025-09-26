PEC Delegation Calls On SSUET Chancellor
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 07:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) In a significant move to enhance educational collaboration, Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Mukhtar Shaikh along with senior officials from the PEC Governing Body, on Friday met with Chancellor Sir Syed University Engineering & Technology (SSUET) Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan to discuss issues of mutual interest and the advancement of skill-based education.
Chancellor Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan emphasized that the collaboration with the Pakistan Engineering Council marks a significant milestone in our efforts to improve skilled education in Pakistan. The partnership between PEC and Sir Syed University holds the potential to redefine the future of engineering and technical education in our nation.
Chancellor Akbar Ali Khan pointed out that the landscape of education is constantly evolving, and it is imperative that we adapt to meet the demands of an ever-changing industry. Partnership between the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and Sir Syed University promises to shape the future of engineering and technical education in our country.
Together, we can create programs that bridge the divide between theoretical knowledge and practical application, ensuring that our graduates are not only knowledgeable but also industry-ready.
Vice Chairman PEC, Mukhtar Shaikh said that challenges and opportunities were explored during discussion that lie ahead in engineering and technical education.
Mukhtar Shaikh presented a traditional Ajrak to Chancellor Akbar Ali Khan, symbolizing cultural ties and mutual respect. In return, the Chancellor Akbar Ali Khan gave souvenirs to the PEC delegation led by the Vice Chairman.
The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Afzal Haq, Registrar (Acting) Aamir Hussain, Convenor AIT, Mohsin Kazim, Dean Faculty of Electrical & Computer Engineering, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aamir, Dean Faculty of Civil Engineering and Architecture, Prof. Dr. Mir Shabbar Ali, Chairman Computer Engineering Department, Dr. Muzammil, Chairman Computer Science and IT, Dr. Kashif Shaikh, Director Coordination, Jahangir Ahsan, Director IT, Abdul Moid Khan and others.
