Kohat Police Intensify Snap Checking To Maintain Law And Order
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 07:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Kohat Police has stepped up its efforts to maintain law and order in the district by setting up special checkpoints at key locations, including highways and entry and exit routes, said the reports received here Friday, while citing the police sources.
According to the details, under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah, police personnel are conducting thorough checks of all passing vehicles and individuals, with a particular focus on suspicious motorcyclists and vehicles.
The Primary objective of these snap checks is to prevent potential security breaches and maintain peace in the area. The police are working diligently to identify and apprehend any suspicious individuals or vehicles that may pose a threat to public safety, sources further revealed.
On this occasion, DPO Dr. Zahidullah, while exclusively talking to APP, emphasized that the safety of citizens' lives and property is the top priority, and the police will continue to take strict measures to ensure this. The Kohat Police Department is committed to making the area peaceful and secure, and they are seeking the cooperation of the local community in achieving this goal, he further added.
The DPO appealed to the public to maintain an atmosphere of peace and order and to cooperate with the police in their efforts to maintain law and order.
