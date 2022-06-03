Bird hazard control committee meets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dr Irshad said on Friday that the municipal corporation and the cantonment board officers will launch a campaign for safety of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircrafts.

He expressed these views while presiding over a bird hazard control committee meeting held here which was attended by deputy commissioners of four districts and officers of the departments concerned.

The commissioner directed to enforcing Section 144 regarding pigeon flying and kite flying in the vicinity of PAF Mushaf base.

The meeting was informed all arrangements had been finalized for cleanliness on Eidul Azhain the surrounding areas of the PAF base.