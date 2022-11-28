Birth anniversary of Bano Qudsia observed

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The 94th birth anniversary of renowned urdu novelist, short story writer and playwright Bano Qudsia was observed on Monday.

Qudsia was best known for her novel Raja Gidh. Qudsia also wrote for television and stage in both Urdu and Punjabi languages.

Her novel Raja Gidh was one of the best Urdu novels ever written. Her play Aadhi Baat has been called "a classic".

She was conferred Kamal-e-Fun Award in 2010 by the Pakistan academy of Letters, which is a lifetime achievement award.

The Government bestowed her Sitara-e-Imtiaz in recognition of her marvelous pen services for literature in the year 1983.

