BISE Peshawar Announces, SSC, Intermediate Level Results

BISE Peshawar announces, SSC, intermediate level results

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar Friday announced results of the matric and intermediate examinations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar Friday announced results of the Matric and intermediate examinations.

According to the results in science group of Secondary level, three students Sahibzada Azaz Haleem, Omar Kifayat and Ramsha Imran obtained 1098 marks and shared first position while Abeeha Arooj took 1078 marks and clinched first position in humanity group.

In pre-medical group of F.Sc Adnan Tariq obtained 1084 marks and stood first while Laiba Gulalai took 1076 marks and topped pre-engineering group.

Similarly, Hassan Mohammad of Humanity Group obtained 1076 marks and stood first in the group.

KP Minister for Secondary & Elementary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai, who was chief guest on the occasion, congratulated the staff of BISE Peshawar, teachers and parents for faclilitating students during Corona pandemic. He said that for the encouragement they have passed all students.

He said that the results showed that decision regarding taking examinations was correct and students were happy over it.

He expressed zero-tolerance for any lethargy in education sector.

