BISE Shaheed Benazirabad Announces Results Of Matric
Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 08:00 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education Shaheed Benazirabad has announced the results of the annual Matric (Class 10) examinations 2025. In the Science Group, a total of 49,939 candidates appeared out of which 43,172 passed, 6,878 failed, while the results of 615 candidates have been withheld for various reasons.
According to announcement by the Controller of Examinations, in the Science Group, Cadet Waleed Sahib Mahar from Cadet College Sanghar secured first position, Allah Bachayo Umrani from Government Boys Higher Secondary school Shahpur Chakar stood second, and Soman Rafi Jat from Quaid-e-Azam Rangers School & College Nawabshah took third position.
Among the girls, Cadet Sawera Jamali from Bakhtawar Cadet College Nawabshah secured first position, Falak Ashfaq Mughal from City Higher Secondary School Tando Adam secured second, while Laila Muqaddas Soomro from The Educators Nawabshah Campus and Arjeena from Ever Shaheen Higher Secondary School Mehrabpur jointly secured third position. Controller of examination said that complete results can also be viewed on the Board’s official website.
