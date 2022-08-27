UrduPoint.com

BISP Disburses Over Rs.4 Billion Among 190,326 Families Under FRCA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed over four billion rupees among 190,326 families under the Flood Relief Cash Assistance (FRCA) initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed over four billion rupees among 190,326 families under the Flood Relief Cash Assistance (FRCA) initiative.

Financial aid of Rs.25000 under Flood Relief Cash Assistance through BISP is being provided to every flood affected families in the flood hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the BISP, so far, a total amount of Rs.4,784,057,630 has been disbursed among 190,326 affected families under this programme.

In this regard, special payment centers have been established in the flood affected areas.

A total of 170 campsites in Sindh, 23 in Punjab, 97 in Balochistan and 84 campsites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been established.

Currently, 36,728 affected families have received Rs.927,798,712 in Balochistan; 112,159 families have received Rs.2,815,360,366 in Sindh; 11,409 families have received Rs. 286,557,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 30,030 families have received Rs.

754,341,552 in Punjab.

On the directions of Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety / Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Ms. Shazia Marri, all payment centers are kept open on Saturday (holiday) for the disbursement of payment to the affectees.

The administration of BISP has directed the concerned staff who is present at the campsites to fully cooperate and facilitate the people in their respective regions.

The affected families can send their CNIC number to 8171 for registration in Flood Relief Cash Assistance program and upon receiving payment message they can visit their nearby campsite to receive their payment.

A Control Room has also been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.

People can visit BISP headquarters orcontact at 051-9246312 from 08:00 AM to 07:00 PM for the assistance and other relatedinformation.

