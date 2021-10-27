Black Day marks the beginning of decades old struggle of Kashmiris: Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that October 27 marks the beginning of the struggle that the people of Kashmir started decades ago against the illegitimate occupation of India.

In a video message on the occasion of Black Kashmir Day being observed on Wednesday, he said in this struggle, mothers have lost their children, sisters have lost their brothers, brides have lost their grooms and children have lost their fathers. Thousands of missing persons had died in Indian jails while in (illegal) incarceration.

He said India was perpetrator of oppression, tyranny and exploitation in IIOJK that the world has always condemned.

The minister lamented that since Narendra Modi's government came into power in India, the ongoing oppression, tyranny and exploitation has increased manifold.

On October 27 every year, he said, the Pakistani nation expresses solidarity with its Kashmiri brothers.

"We have fought three wars for Kashmir, our graveyards have fragrance of the blood of martyrs who sacrificed for Kashmir," Chaudhry Fawad said.

He said Pakistan has given sacrifices in economy, politics and molded its foreign policy to support the people of Kashmir.

He said just as the nation stood behind the Kashmiri people for the last seven decades, Imran Khan's government firmly stands with the Kashmiri people with the same spirit.

"Today, Prime Minister Imran Khan is the ambassador of Kashmir and the strongest voice is being raised on the Kashmir issue all over the world," said Fawad Hussain.

He expressed the hope that the dark era of oppression will end, the dawn of freedom would emerge and the people of Kashmir will get rid of Indian slavery.