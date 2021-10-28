Black Day observed with unflinching resolve not to accept Indian occupation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Kashmirs on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) and across the globe observed Black day on Wednesday (Oct 27) to convey to the international community their unflinching resolve of not accepting Indian occupation at their home land as only solution available was to resolve the issue in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations.

On 27 October 1947, the Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in violation of the Partition Plan of the subcontinent and against the Kashmiris' aspirations.

Kashmiris and human rights organisations organized protest demonstrations and rallies across the country – demanding that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir should be resolved in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations.

The observance of the Black Day was also aimed at drawing attention of the world towards the sufferings of the people of occupied Kashmir due to the continued military siege imposed by Narendra Modi-led fascist regime in the territory since August 05, 2019.

The day was being marked on the call given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Hurriyat Forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyat organisations.

Speaking at a rally on Kashmir Black Day in front of Parliament House, President Arif Alvi said India was digging its own grave by oppressing Muslims of the Occupied Kashmir and other minorities.

The history of India was blotched with dark eras of tyranny and its future would be even darker under the Hindutva supremacy.

The president paid homage to the perseverance and struggle of Kashmiri people against Indian illegal domination and state-terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally was attended by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Federal ministers, political figures, and people from various walks of life.

The President said despite all suppression today Kashmiris are celebrating Pakistan's victory in T20 cricket world cup against India.

He said India could not build a relation of love with Kashmiris in seven decades.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Pakistan will continue to support its Kashmiri brethren in their just right of self-determination.

He urged the international community to play its role to resolve the longstanding issue.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said that no power in the world could crush the freedom movement of the valiant Kashmiri people and the day was not far off when the dawn of freedom would emerge.

Addressing the participants of a photographic exhibition organised in connection with the Black Day of October 27, he said the Kashmiris struggle would continue till freedom and Pakistan would continue it moral, diplomatic and political support for this just cause.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that Pakistani and Kashmiri people used to observe October 27 as Black Day every year to condemn the armed forces brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that this was the day when Indian forces entered Kashmir in 1947 and occupied the valley illegally. He condemned the human rights violations being committed by India in the IIOJK for the last 74 years.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that on October 27,1947, India had landed its troops in Srinagar at gun point by occupying the major part of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state blatantly violating the international law, norms and commitment.

Addressing a mammoth protest rally held to mark the Black Day at his native town of Abbaspur in Poonch division, the AJK prime minister said United Nations had failed to implement its resolutions to grant the Kashmir their internationally agreed right to self determination.

He paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri people who have been facing the atrocities of Indian forces for the last seven decades.

In Muzaffarabad, protest demonstration was held under the Kashmir Liberation Cell at District Office Complex.

AJK Minister for local government and rural Development Khwaja Farooq Ahmad was the chief guest. AJK Minister Fahim Rabbani, Members of the legislative Assembly, Hurriyat leaders and people belonging to all walks of life participated.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar led a Kashmir walk in Lahore in connection with the Kashmir Black Day.

The participants of rally were carrying placards and raised slogans in favour of Kashmiri people' right of self-determination.

Addressing the participants, the Punjab Governor said that India will have to give the right to self determination to Kashmiri people as their sacrifices will bring fruit one day.

In his address, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that that day is not far away when the Kashmir issue will be solved as Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a brave stand on this issue.

Kashmir Black Day was also observed across Sindh today like other parts of the country. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said it was the collective responsibility of the United Nations (UN) member states to ensure India to comply its international obligations for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and aspirations of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a rally was held led by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day in Peshawar today.

Participants of the rally were carrying placards inscribed with slogans against atrocities being committed by the occupational forces and Modi government over innocent Kashmir in the held territory.

They also chanted slogans in favor of the right of self-determination for Kashmiri brethren and the barbarism of Indian occupational forces in occupied territory.

Black Day was observed in respective districts of Balochistan against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmir and to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Wednesday.

Rallies were taken out to mark Black Day in supervision of respective deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners including Mastung, Nushki, Kharan, Dalbandin, Gwadar, Khuzdar, Kalat, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Sibi, Harani, Kohlu, Killa Abdullah, Killa Saifullah, Pishin, Zhob and other districts for showing solidarity with Kashmiri people.

In Quetta as in the rest of the country, a rally was organized from Governor House Quetta under the leadership of Commissioner Quetta Division Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and condemn the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian forces.