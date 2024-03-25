Open Menu

BNBWU Students Celebrate Holi Festival In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 08:14 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Girls students of Begum Nusurat Bhutto Women University (BNBWU) Sukkur celebrated Holi, the Festival of Colors, at the University's premises here on Monday with a lot of enthusiasm and excitement.

Students believed that the Holi celebrations contribute to the development of a healthy mind, physical fitness and emotional maturity and will teach students the importance of cultural and traditional values they demonstrated in colored powder were enjoying every bit of the celebration.

The function included fun games, sharing of colors, dance and music. Furthermore, the students played a safe Holi and many were reluctant to leave the lively celebrations.

