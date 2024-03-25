BNBWU Students Celebrate Holi Festival In Sukkur
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 08:14 PM
Girls students of Begum Nusurat Bhutto Women University (BNBWU) Sukkur celebrated Holi, the Festival of Colors, at the University's premises here on Monday with a lot of enthusiasm and excitement
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Girls students of Begum Nusurat Bhutto Women University (BNBWU) Sukkur celebrated Holi, the Festival of Colors, at the University's premises here on Monday with a lot of enthusiasm and excitement.
Students believed that the Holi celebrations contribute to the development of a healthy mind, physical fitness and emotional maturity and will teach students the importance of cultural and traditional values they demonstrated in colored powder were enjoying every bit of the celebration.
The function included fun games, sharing of colors, dance and music. Furthermore, the students played a safe Holi and many were reluctant to leave the lively celebrations.
Recent Stories
Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz
Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday
Global stock markets fluctuate as geopolitics, inflation concerns rise
National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region
PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor
PM, German ambassador discuss ties
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM
BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award
11 profiteers arrested during crackdown
Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ r ..
CM greets Hindu community on Holi
Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz2 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday2 minutes ago
-
National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region5 minutes ago
-
PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor5 minutes ago
-
PM, German ambassador discuss ties5 minutes ago
-
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM5 minutes ago
-
BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award5 minutes ago
-
11 profiteers arrested during crackdown14 minutes ago
-
Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ released14 minutes ago
-
CM greets Hindu community on Holi3 minutes ago
-
Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly3 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool vows to play proactive role for improving education in Sindh3 minutes ago