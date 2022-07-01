UrduPoint.com

Body Formed To Finalize Journalist Protection (Amendment) Bill: Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Body formed to finalize Journalist Protection (Amendment) Bill: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that a special committee, comprising representatives from the ministries and media organizations concerned, had been formed to finalize the Journalist and Media Professionals Protection (Amendment) Bill 2022.

She informed the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist's (Dastoor) delegation, which was called on her, about the committee and its formation.

The delegation, led by its President Nawaz Raza, apprised the minister about the problems and professional issues faced by the journalists.

She said the draft of amendment bill had been received by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on her special directives.

Regarding the formation of the committee, the Minister said it comprised of representatives from different ministries including Information and Broadcasting, Human Rights, and Law and Justice.

Federal Secretary Shahera Shahid was also made part of the body so that the journalists' issues resolved at the earliest.

She said the amendment bill would be finalized after further consultation with the journalists and media organizations.

Marriyum said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, soon after coming into the power, initiated the process of abolishing all the anti-media laws and regulations.

"It is foremost priority of the coalition government to protect journalists and ensure provision of conducive working environment for them," she remarked.

She said restrictions on the media undermined the democracy. Freedom of media and expression was not a favour to anyone, but a basic right under the constitutional obligation.

The minister said respecting the media organizations and journalists was an essence of the democracy which eventually gave life to the politics.

She urged the media organizations and journalists to play a proactive role in curbing fake news and propaganda. The balance between media freedom and sense of responsibility could prevent growing division of the society.

Marriyum said the collective responsibility was need of the hour to moderate public opinion by differentiating between hatred and difference of opinion.

The issues faced by the journalists would be resolved in light of the recommendations made by the media organizations, she maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Democracy Maryam Aurangzeb Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Jemima Khan lashes out at PML-N over protest call ..

Jemima Khan lashes out at PML-N over protest call outside her mother's house

1 hour ago
 FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PF ..

FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PFF)

2 hours ago
 Raja Basharat warns of April 16 situation at Punja ..

Raja Basharat warns of April 16 situation at Punjab Assembly

2 hours ago
 PTI receives approval from Islamabad Administratio ..

PTI receives approval from Islamabad Administration to hold a rally

2 hours ago
 China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting i ..

China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

3 hours ago
 Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over con ..

Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over contemptuous remarks against Holy ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.