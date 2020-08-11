UrduPoint.com
Body Found

Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:30 AM

Body found

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Mustafa Abad police recovered a body of a young girl near private university.

Police said here on Tuesday that some passersby spotted a body of a youth near private university and informed police. The team reached the spot and shifted the body to the DHQ hospital for autopsy.

Police said,the victim was identified as Shehnaz Bibi,26-year-old,r/o Ali park.

Further investigation was under way.

