Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2025 | 02:00 PM
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The body of Naziruddin, son of Behram, belonging to the Saleh Khel tribe, was recovered in remarkably preserved condition on Sunday from the Lady Pals Glacier, 28 years after he went missing.
Naziruddin vanished in a snowstorm nearly three decades ago. When his remains were discovered, he was still wearing a waistcoat and an identity card found in his pocket confirmed his identity.
The body was recovered near Lady Glacier in the Bar Pals area of Kohistan. In 1997, while returning from Spat, Naziruddin along with his horse is believed to have fallen into a glacier crevasse. Despite extensive search efforts at the time, no trace was found, and he was eventually declared missing.
Recently, as the glacier began to melt, local shepherds spotted human remains at its edge.
Nearby residents quickly notified the authorities. Upon investigation, it was confirmed to be the same individual whose trail had gone cold decades earlier. Astonishingly, Naziruddin’s ID card and other belongings were still intact, allowing for definite identification.
The discovery has left the local community in a state of shock and mixed emotions. While the return of a long-lost loved one brings a sense of closure to the family, it also rekindles the sorrow of his tragic loss. Elders recall the day vividly when Naziruddin left for Spat on horseback, never to return.
Upon receiving the news, his family rushed to the site. After nearly three decades of painful waiting and unanswered questions, they were finally able to bury their loved one and find some peace
