BoG Archeology Endowment Funds Approves Two New Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2022 | 07:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The board of Governors of the Archaeology and Literary Heritage Endowment Fund here on Wednesday approved the projects of compilation of Akhbar-e-Urdu and preservation of Hafiz Alpuri Tomb in Shnagla.

The decisions were taken during the 6th Board meeting held with the Adviser to Prime Minister for National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam in the Chair.

New projects and proposals were submitted by the Department of Archeology and Museum, Pakistan academy of Letters and National Language Promotion Department during the meeting for the conservation and promotion of the indigenous literature and culture.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division Fareena Mazhar, Joint Secretary NH&CD Shehzad Durrani along with the senior officials.

