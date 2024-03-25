BoG, BKMC Swabi Congratulates Dr Amjad For Pride Of Performance Award
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Dr. Amjad Mahboob, Hospital Director Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI), Swabi, who received prestigious Presidential pride of performance award on 23rd March, was given a warm welcome and greetings by the members of Board of Governors of the hospital on Monday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Dr. Amjad Mahboob, Hospital Director Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI), Swabi, who received prestigious Presidential pride of performance award on 23rd March, was given a warm welcome and greetings by the members of board of Governors of the hospital on Monday.
Board of Governors (BoG) MTI Swabi, extended heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Amjad Mahboob, for this esteemed recognition.
Chairman BoG Prof. Dr. Ejaz Hassan Khan in his statement said that Associate Prof. Dr. Amjad Mahboob has invaluable services in the health sector and he has been a beacon of excellence, dedication and selflessness.
Chairman BoG said that Dr. Amjad Mahboob worked side by side with the provincial and Federal governments during the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious disease outbreaks. He tirelessly collaborated with the government at both the provincial and federal levels, working day and night to prevent the diseases.
"His selection for this prestigious award underscores his outstanding contributions which is a source of immense pride for our institution," the Chairman BOG said.
APP/vak/
Recent Stories
Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz
Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday
Global stock markets fluctuate as geopolitics, inflation concerns rise
National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region
PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor
PM, German ambassador discuss ties
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM
11 profiteers arrested during crackdown
Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ r ..
CM greets Hindu community on Holi
Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly
Govt committed to overcome inflation, increase trade: Jam Kamal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz2 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday2 minutes ago
-
National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region5 minutes ago
-
PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor5 minutes ago
-
PM, German ambassador discuss ties5 minutes ago
-
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM5 minutes ago
-
11 profiteers arrested during crackdown14 minutes ago
-
Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ released14 minutes ago
-
CM greets Hindu community on Holi3 minutes ago
-
Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly3 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool vows to play proactive role for improving education in Sindh3 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam, Nawaz Sharif visit Faisalabad2 minutes ago