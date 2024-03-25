BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award

Dr. Amjad Mahboob, Hospital Director Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI), Swabi, who received prestigious Presidential pride of performance award on 23rd March, was given a warm welcome and greetings by the members of Board of Governors of the hospital on Monday

Board of Governors (BoG) MTI Swabi, extended heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Amjad Mahboob, for this esteemed recognition.

Chairman BoG Prof. Dr. Ejaz Hassan Khan in his statement said that Associate Prof. Dr. Amjad Mahboob has invaluable services in the health sector and he has been a beacon of excellence, dedication and selflessness.

Chairman BoG said that Dr. Amjad Mahboob worked side by side with the provincial and Federal governments during the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious disease outbreaks. He tirelessly collaborated with the government at both the provincial and federal levels, working day and night to prevent the diseases.

"His selection for this prestigious award underscores his outstanding contributions which is a source of immense pride for our institution," the Chairman BOG said.

