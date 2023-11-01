Book "Afghanistan-Pakistan Shared Waters: State of the Basins" launched

A book titled "Afghanistan-Pakistan Shared Waters: State of the Basins" was launched in the federal capital, focusing on water resources management in transboundary river basins shared between Afghanistan and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) A book titled "Afghanistan-Pakistan Shared Waters: State of the Basins" was launched in the Federal capital, focusing on water resources management in transboundary river basins shared between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The book launch ceremony was attended by foreign diplomats, government officials, and development sector representatives. The publication received funding from the USAID-Pakistan Mission through the Water Management for Enhanced Productivity (WMfEP) program, implemented by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI), aimed at improving water management practices.

Notably, this book is the first of its kind to be published following the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in August 2021. It represents a collaborative effort between experts from both Afghanistan and Pakistan, despite the challenges faced during the co-production process in shared river basins such as Kabul, Kurram, and Gomal.

Speakers at the event highlighted the significance of joint research and cooperation, emphasizing the importance of addressing water security and climate resilience in the region. Stephen Berlinguette, Director of the Climate Sustainable Growth Office at USAID Pakistan, stressed the value of international collaboration and partnership in addressing common concerns.

Dr. Azeem Ali Shah, Lead Author and Editor of the book, emphasized the challenges of transboundary water management and the need for win-win solutions to benefit all riparian nations, especially those downstream. He pointed out that a lack of information and hydro-meteorological data had hindered previous negotiations between Pakistan and Afghanistan on river management.

Dr. Mark Smith, Director General of IWMI, highlighted the critical role of international cooperation in managing transboundary water resources, particularly in regions where neighboring countries rely on shared rivers for their livelihoods and economic development. He noted that Afghanistan and Pakistan share nine rivers with a combined population of over 43 million, yet there is currently no water management agreement or cooperation between the two countries.

The book covers major aspects of water resources management and development in the transboundary river basins shared between Afghanistan and Pakistan, providing valuable insights to facilitate meaningful discussions and cooperation between the two nations. The publication serves as a foundation for addressing water resource challenges and promoting collaboration in the region.