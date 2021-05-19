UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boy Dies, Fellow Injures In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 06:36 PM

Boy dies, fellow injures in road accident

A 14-year old boy riding on motorbike died after hitting with dump truck filled with rocks infront of Mahdia Complex here Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :A 14-year old boy riding on motorbike died after hitting with dump truck filled with rocks infront of Mahdia Complex here Wednesday.

According to police, two children included the deceased boy named Abdul Rafay, son of Rana Rauf, resident of Gulsan Market, was moving on his CG 125 motorbike along with his fellow, whose identity was yet to be ascertained, at Piran Gaib road.

They struck with the truck and fell down as couldn't maintain the balance. As a result, Abdul Rafay died on the spot while, his fellow got wounded.

Both of the victims were shifted to Nishtar hospital by rescue 1122, where the wounded boy was being treated. Police is looking for heirs of both of the children. Truck driver is at large and police started searching him out, said SHO Seetal Mari police station.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Driver Road Died Mahdia Rescue 1122 Market

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Next’, a n ..

11 minutes ago

Germany to Reach Reconciliation Deal With Namibia ..

5 minutes ago

PESCO teams recover Rs.3.787mln from defaulters

5 minutes ago

Japan Ratifies Agreement With India on Exchange of ..

5 minutes ago

Beijing Hopes US to Back UNSC Role in Deescalating ..

5 minutes ago

German minister resigns over plagiarism claims

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.