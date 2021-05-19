Boy dies, fellow injures in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :A 14-year old boy riding on motorbike died after hitting with dump truck filled with rocks infront of Mahdia Complex here Wednesday.

According to police, two children included the deceased boy named Abdul Rafay, son of Rana Rauf, resident of Gulsan Market, was moving on his CG 125 motorbike along with his fellow, whose identity was yet to be ascertained, at Piran Gaib road.

They struck with the truck and fell down as couldn't maintain the balance. As a result, Abdul Rafay died on the spot while, his fellow got wounded.

Both of the victims were shifted to Nishtar hospital by rescue 1122, where the wounded boy was being treated. Police is looking for heirs of both of the children. Truck driver is at large and police started searching him out, said SHO Seetal Mari police station.