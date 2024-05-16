- Home
NDMA Observes School Safety Day With Safety Kits Handover, Evacuation Drills At Federal Schools
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Gender and Child Cell (GCC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with Federal Directorate of education (FDE) and Aga Khan Agency for Habitat Pakistan (AKAHP) organized an event at Islamabad Model School for Girls to mark School Safety Day.
This event underscores the Authority's unwavering commitment to Comprehensive School Safety and Climate Change Adaptation and Risk Reduction (CCDRR/M), a news release said on Thursday.
The NDMA's GCC has organized a three day refresher and Training of Trainers (ToT) under "Pakistan School Safety Framework" for Federal Directorate of Education Teachers.
Likewise drills for school children were conducted encompassing a variety of disaster scenarios, including earthquakes and fire emergencies, to ensure that students, teachers, and staff are well-versed in emergency protocols and crisis management techniques.
In a significant move to bolster disaster preparedness and proactive response mechanisms, the NDMA presented All-Inclusive School Safety Kit consisting 20 items to School Safety Committee.
The NDMA’s Gender and Child Cell in partnership with key stakeholders including Education Ministries, UNICEF, British Council, School of Leadership, and AKAHP, has meticulously developed the Pakistan School Safety Framework (PSSF).
The PSSF initiative aims to enhance awareness and preparatory measures among students and educational institutes. NDMA’s PSSF is the most robust and comprehensive School Safety Framework in the Asia Pacific Region recently lauded during UNICEF Regional Knowledge Exchange on Child Centered DRR/M in Kathmandu.
The NDMA will evaluate availability of School Safety Kits in FDE-linked 432 schools and provide safety kits to each school with support of humanitarian partners.
