OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :A 13-year-old boy drowned in a canal near here on Monday.

Rescue-1122 officials said that Awais, son of Khalid, of Kot Bari, was taking bath in a canal when he lost his balance and drowned.

On getting information, Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot, fished out the body and handed it over to the family after completing legal procedure.