UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boy Injured After Brawl Between Two Groups

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 06:50 PM

Boy injured after brawl between two groups

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :A teenage boy sustained injuries due to gun shot after a brawl between two groups at Makki chowk on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, two groups started quarrelling over some issue at Makki chowk in which a 14 years boy Mughis Ur Rehman s/o Asghar sustained bullet injury.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

The cause of brawl could not be cleared yet.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Injured Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

Houthi-fired ballistic missile fell in Yemeni terr ..

22 minutes ago

WAZA recognises Al Ain Zoo’s efforts in wildlife ..

37 minutes ago

&#039;Early Leave&#039; initiative launched for pr ..

37 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Criminal Court expands on activating tri ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy fines 14 merchants for hiking face m ..

1 hour ago

DEWA commissions 8 new 132/11 kV substations with ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.