Boy injured after brawl between two groups

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :A teenage boy sustained injuries due to gun shot after a brawl between two groups at Makki chowk on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, two groups started quarrelling over some issue at Makki chowk in which a 14 years boy Mughis Ur Rehman s/o Asghar sustained bullet injury.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

The cause of brawl could not be cleared yet.

