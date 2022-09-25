Boy killed over land dispute

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :A boy was shot dead during an exchange of fire between two parties over land dispute at Village 87/WB on Sunday.

According to police sources, Ibraheem Zargar resident of Village 87/WB had dispute with his relatives of the same locality over five Kanal land.

On Sunday, an exchange of fire started between the rival parties over possession of the land.

Meanwhile, a teenager boy Naeem working in the nearby crop received bullet injury. He was shifted to District Hospital Vehari where he succumbed to injuries.

The heirs staged protest demonstration and blocked the Vehari-Multan road and demanded of police to arrest the criminals.

However, the Thengi police have started the investigations into the incident.