Brick kiln sealed for not installing zigzag technology

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Tuesday sealed a brick kiln for not having installed zigzag technology to limit emissions as administration continued advocacy and crackdown against non-compliant industry to reduce environmental degradation.

Assistant director EPD Khanewal Sarfraz Anjum said that Rehmani Bricks was sealed today after officials found that no zigzag technology was installed there.

Officials visited various areas of Khanewal and inspected petrol pumps and service stations. They advised the owners not to let water accumulated for prevention of dengue Larvae.

They also distributed awareness pamphlets among people to convey them environment protection guidelines.