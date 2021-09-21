UrduPoint.com

Brick Kiln Sealed For Not Installing Zigzag Technology

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 09:49 PM

Brick kiln sealed for not installing zigzag technology

Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Tuesday sealed a brick kiln for not having installed zigzag technology to limit emissions as administration continued advocacy and crackdown against non-compliant industry to reduce environmental degradation

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Tuesday sealed a brick kiln for not having installed zigzag technology to limit emissions as administration continued advocacy and crackdown against non-compliant industry to reduce environmental degradation.

Assistant director EPD Khanewal Sarfraz Anjum said that Rehmani Bricks was sealed today after officials found that no zigzag technology was installed there.

Officials visited various areas of Khanewal and inspected petrol pumps and service stations. They advised the owners not to let water accumulated for prevention of dengue Larvae.

They also distributed awareness pamphlets among people to convey them environment protection guidelines.

Related Topics

Petrol Dengue Technology Water Khanewal Industry

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence discusses cooperation in milit ..

Ministry of Defence discusses cooperation in military industries with Jordan

35 minutes ago
 National laboratories receive UKAS accreditation f ..

National laboratories receive UKAS accreditation for 61 new food, veterinary pro ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic and investment cooperation wit ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition and Conference

2 hours ago
 Over 2.5 mln receives COVID-19 vaccines ,5 died in ..

Over 2.5 mln receives COVID-19 vaccines ,5 died in 24 hours

51 seconds ago
 Macron and Modi vow to 'act jointly' after subs di ..

Macron and Modi vow to 'act jointly' after subs dispute

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.