Bringing green revolution PTI govt main agenda CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that bringing about a green revolution in Pakistan is a flagship programme of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He was addressing a ceremony held under plantation campaign of 2020 for restoration of forests in Kundian, an area of Mianwali, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

The CM said Prime Minister Imran Khan himself inaugurated Clean & Green Pakistan Programme last year, which was being run successfully by the government.

The CM addressed the ceremony in Seraiki language and said that 500 million saplings would be planted at a cost of Rs 26 billion in the next four years. He said that clean and green atmosphere has great significance not only for present but also for the future generations.

The CM said the target of planting 100 million saplings had been set in Punjab during the current year. He said that forests of Kundian were stretched over an area of 20,000 acres. He said that forests already existed over 55,000 acres of land. He said that 4 million saplings would be planted on this area in the next four years.

He said that restoration of Kundian forests would improve the process of climate change besides generating job opportunities and protecting wildlife.

He said that the Punjab government had started municipal services programme at a cost of Rs24 billion and the elected representatives had started providing different services in their respective areas.

He asked the people to actively participate in Clean & Green Pakistan project. He said that Pakistan and Punjab would be made clean and green under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said: "Mianwali is very close to my heart and its problems are being solved on a priority basis." The CM planted sapling of Palkan and around 1,200 student also took part in the plantation campaign.

Provincial Minister for Forests Sibtain Khan told the ceremony participants that the Forests Department had so far planted 2.6 million saplings in the province and today 350,000 saplings were being planted. He added that the area of forest would be increased by promoting plantation.

He said that five-time increase had been made in the fine for wood theft. He said that the Forest Department nurseries have 51.9 million saplings which would be provided at reasonable rates.