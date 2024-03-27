British High Commissioner Calls On Faryal
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 08:59 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott called on Central President PPP Women Wing Faryal Talpur and Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House on Wednesday.
Deputy High Commissioner Sarah Mooney and Deputy Political Counselor Mark Bailey accompanied the British High Commissioner, said a press release issued here by the party secretariat.
Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, and Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro were also present on the occasion.
The meeting focused on discussing matters of mutual interest and enhancing bilateral relations.
