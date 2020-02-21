UrduPoint.com
BRT Would Be Functional In April: Shokat Ali Yousafzai

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:50 PM

BRT would be functional in April: Shokat Ali Yousafzai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said on Friday that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) would be operational in April,the opposition must stop playing politics over BRT project as Peshawar BRT was entirely updated and advanced than Lahore BRT project.

Talking to a private news channel he said Lahore BRT was built in 2011 and was a second generation project but Peshawar BRT was third generation project and with more advanced technologies,moreover there were other developmental programs in process in the province so the 4 billion fund was not only for BRT.

Opponents were creating a propaganda that BRT had swallowed 70 billion despite knowing that Peshawar BRT was far better in all aspects than Lahore BRT , he said.

The estimated fund was needed to complete all the developmental projects in the province except BRT but definitely BRT would need more fund to be executed in time, replying to a question he said.

