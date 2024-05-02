Officers From SMC Meet IGP Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) A delegation of 38 officers from the 35th Senior Management Course (SMC) visited the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi and met Inspector General of Police Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon.
Led by Abdul Khaliq Shaikh, Chief Instructor of the National Institute of Management (NIM) Karachi, the delegation had the opportunity to explore various departments of the Sindh Police and engage with senior officers, said a spokesman for Sindh Police on Thursday.
During their visit, the officers were warmly welcomed by DIGP Headquarters Sindh, Zubair Dareshak, who briefed them on the diverse challenges encountered in modern policing. A key focus of the discussions revolved around the adoption of people-friendly policing strategies, aimed at fostering stronger ties between law enforcement agencies and the community.
IGP Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, shared inspiring insights into the relentless efforts undertaken by the Sindh Police in combatting crime.
He underscored the unwavering support and assistance extended by the Sindh government in this collective endeavor.
He said that the Karachi Safe City project was not limited to Karachi only, but it was being started from Karachi which would be later extended to Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Larkana. The Government and Sindh Police are going to install fences and cameras on the entrances and exit points of Karachi to prevent crimes and make the city safe internally and externally.
Furthermore, the IGP Sindh reaffirmed the Sindh Police's commitment to tackling street crime and assured that measures would be taken to control it in the near future.
As a symbol of mutual respect and collaboration, a commemorative shield was exchanged between the IGP Sindh and the Chief Instructor of the National Institute of Management Karachi during the meeting.
DIGP IT, Establishment, Finance, Training and other senior police officers were also present on the occasion.
