BTTN delegation visits academic & research institutions in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan Think Tank Network’s (BTTN) delegation headed by Brig (R) Agha Ahmad Gul, on a four-day trip to Lahore, visited three different academic and research institutions to discuss the possibilities of mutual collaboration between BTTN and the respective institutions

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Think Tank Network’s (BTTN) delegation headed by Brig (R) Agha Ahmad Gul, on a four-day trip to Lahore, visited three different academic and research institutions to discuss the possibilities of mutual collaboration between BTTN and the respective institutions.

BTTN’s delegation visited the Center for Public Policy and Governance at Forman Christian College University (FCCU), Lahore where they were received by eminent Professor Dr Saeed Shafqat and his team. BTTN introduced itself to them, and there was a fruitful discussion about the potential for joint future projects based on shared interests, according to a press release issued here on Friday.

BTTN delegates also visited the Political Science Department at Government College University, Lahore which is a 160 years old institute with a rich academic history. The delegation was received by the Chairperson Dr Fauzia Ghani and her team.

Both sides discussed the misconceptions surrounding Balochistan province, the overall socio-political and economic situation of the province and the psycho-social integration of Balochistan with the rest of the country.

BTTN also paid a visit to the Kinnaird College for Women University, Lahore. The delegation was received by the Dean Social Sciences Dr Masha Khan. The Head of Political Science, International Relations and Economics Departments were also present along with the Head of Kinnaird’s ORIC department.

Director Research Dr Maria Malik gave a brief introduction to the members of the faculty on BTTN’s genesis and its aims and goals.

The Head of BTTN then gave a comprehensive lecture to the students of MPhil from disciplines of politics, International Relations and Economics in which he stressed the geo-political and economic significance of Balochistan.

The students present asked Brig Gul about the presence of resources, the significance of Balochistan’s Gwadar region and the potential that the province holds as part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The aim of these visits was to introduce BTTN to like-minded institutions based in Lahore. This is the first visit of BTTN in its planned roadmap to reach out to the national stakeholders. BTTN is an independent and autonomous research institution that is working on socioeconomic and governance issues of Balochistan Province, and international and strategic affairs.

BTTN also publishes a research journal which is now accredited by HEC as a Y Category Journal. It has published several research articles in national and international journals; and has held two National Seminars and various webinars and guest lectures on issues of significance.