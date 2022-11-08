Burning of government girl school in Darel velly district Diamer is very sad incident, CS GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Girls middle school in Darel of District Diamer was burned into ashes by a few criminals. In this connection Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani while talking to media here in Gilgit said that it was very sad incident but would not surrender to these miscreants .

He said that right to learning was in an inalienable right given by our religion and protected in the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He said that there couldn't be appeasement for the violators of law and perpetrators of such acts of terrorism. He said that there was no option but to take on this challenge.

Chief Secretary GB said that school would be rebuilt and made functional with in a week. He said that he was mobilising all resources for this purpose and declaring educational emergency to fast track the process, adding that he was sending the best officers and engineers to go to the site and build a bigger and better well equipped school for girls.

He said that they would not surrender.

"Either we stand with our daughters of Darel or we all govt officials should go home," said cheif Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani.