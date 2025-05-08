SBBWUP Staff, Students Protest Against Indian Attacks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A massive protest was carried on Thursday by the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar's (SBBWUP) students, faculty members, and administrative staff who denounced Indian aggression against Pakistan.
The demonstrators raised slogans in support of the Pakistan Armed Forces and condemned what they described as India's state-sponsored terrorism.
The protest was led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Safia Ahmed (T.I), who stood at the forefront of the demonstration.
Participants held banners and placards condemning the targeting of civilians and the violation of human rights, while also criticizing the international community for its silence on the issue.
Speaking at the event, Dr Safia Ahmed strongly condemned India’s actions, calling them a "cowardly and barbaric act" that claimed innocent lives.
“We, as a nation, stand united and firm alongside our Armed Forces,” she said. “We take pride in their ability to give a befitting response to any hostile attempts. While we are a peace-loving nation, we also have the power to counter any force that threatens our sovereignty.”
Protesters also voiced individual sentiments, expressing anger over the continued violence in Kashmir and the lack of international response.
The demonstration concluded with renewed calls for global accountability and a firm stance against aggression, as the university community pledged solidarity with the nation and its defenders.
