Open Menu

SBBWUP Staff, Students Protest Against Indian Attacks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM

SBBWUP staff, students protest against Indian attacks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A massive protest was carried on Thursday by the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar's (SBBWUP) students, faculty members, and administrative staff who denounced Indian aggression against Pakistan.

The demonstrators raised slogans in support of the Pakistan Armed Forces and condemned what they described as India's state-sponsored terrorism.

The protest was led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Safia Ahmed (T.I), who stood at the forefront of the demonstration.

Participants held banners and placards condemning the targeting of civilians and the violation of human rights, while also criticizing the international community for its silence on the issue.

Speaking at the event, Dr Safia Ahmed strongly condemned India’s actions, calling them a "cowardly and barbaric act" that claimed innocent lives.

“We, as a nation, stand united and firm alongside our Armed Forces,” she said. “We take pride in their ability to give a befitting response to any hostile attempts. While we are a peace-loving nation, we also have the power to counter any force that threatens our sovereignty.”

Protesters also voiced individual sentiments, expressing anger over the continued violence in Kashmir and the lack of international response.

The demonstration concluded with renewed calls for global accountability and a firm stance against aggression, as the university community pledged solidarity with the nation and its defenders.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

11 hours ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

19 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

19 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

19 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

19 hours ago
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

19 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

19 hours ago
 National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

20 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

20 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

20 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan