Rawalpindi Police Arrest 21 Law Breakers
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Police on Thursday arrested a total of 21 law breakers, including drug suppliers, illegal arms owners, gamblers and a motorcycle thief.
According to the police spokesman, four drug suppliers were held with around 4 kilograms of charas and liquor in the areas of Cantt, Gujar Khan, Ratta Amral and Kahuta police stations.
Similarly, four accused were taken into custody for having illegal arms and and ammunition. Three of the accused were arrested by the Wah Cantt Police and one by the Kallar Syedan Police.
The R A Bazar Police on Thursday arrested an accused involved in rickshaw and motorcycle thefts.
A stolen rickshaw and two stolen motorcycles were recovered from the accused.
The Wah Saddar Police also caught 12 accused while allegedly gambling on cards.
Besides the stake amount of Rs 20,000, six mobile phones and playing cards were recovered from them.
