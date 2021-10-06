BZU to extend maximum facilities to differently abled students

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairperson Muhammad Bin Qasim Blind Centre, Sadia Kirmani called on Bahauddin Zakariya University VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi at his office here on Wednesday.

She apprised the VC about the differently abled students studying at the centre and the facilities being extended to them.

She informed that hundreds of visually impaired and dumb and deaf students were getting education there adding that scores of students qualified from the centre were serving in the different departments of the country.

A good number of students of Muhammad Bin Qasim centre are studying in BS programmes of BZU, the chairperson stated.

The VC expressed pleasure after he came to know about the students and added that special persons were also party of the society.

He said that the varsity would take good care of them besides extending equal opportunities as it was our collectively responsibility.

Miss Kirmai invited Dr Kundi to attend World White Cane Day ceremony to held at the centre on Oct 15.