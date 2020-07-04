UrduPoint.com
Cabinet Committee Reviews Anti-coronavirus Measures

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed to set up cattle market 15 days before Eid-ul-Adha outside the premises of cities and said that SOPs should immediately be finalized in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed to set up cattle market 15 days before Eid-ul-Adha outside the premises of cities and said that SOPs should immediately be finalized in this regard.

A meeting of the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus was held at CM's Office on Saturday to review measures taken to deal with the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Usman Buzdar expressed satisfaction over the reduction of coronavirus cases in the province due to smart lockdown and said that number of corona affected patients in Punjab were 80,297 whereas 42,854 patients had been recovered.

He said during the last 24 hours, 1,341 patients were reported in Punjab.

He said medicines and injections were available in abundant quantity whereas the Punjab government had conducted more than 12,000 inspections on selling medicines on exorbitant rate. No one would be allowed to increase prices of medicines in the province, he added.

The Punjab government would launch a pilot project for reviewing the presence of virus in sewerage water.The Punjab government, in order to take better decision, had constituted a technical working group of renowned medical experts, he said.

Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, thechief secretary, IG Police and secretaries were also present.

