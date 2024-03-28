Cabinet Division declares Naudero House as official residence of President

The Cabinet Division has temporarily declared Naudero House including Rest House, Larkana as the official residence of the President of Pakistan, besides the President House from March 10, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Cabinet Division has temporarily declared Naudero House including Rest House, Larkana as the official residence of the President of Pakistan, besides the President House from March 10, 2024.

The Naudero House, Larkana was temporarily declared the official residence of the President under the President's Salary, Allowances and Privileges Act 1975.