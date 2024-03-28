Cabinet Division Declares Naudero House As Official Residence Of President
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 11:40 PM
The Cabinet Division has temporarily declared Naudero House including Rest House, Larkana as the official residence of the President of Pakistan, besides the President House from March 10, 2024
The Naudero House, Larkana was temporarily declared the official residence of the President under the President's Salary, Allowances and Privileges Act 1975.
