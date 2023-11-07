Cadet College students mesmerized by Lyallpur Museum antiques

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cadet College Faisalabad Brigadier (Retired) Dr Abdul Hameed said that study tours were imperative to boost and polish hidden abilities of students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cadet College Faisalabad Brigadier (Retired) Dr Abdul Hameed said that study tours were imperative to boost and polish hidden abilities of students.

Speaking during a study tour of Lyallpur Museum along with a team of his college students, he said that although the students were taught history in their syllabus yet study tours help them get themselves familiar with their cultural norms and civilization.

He said that Lyallpur Museum was a rich site to highlight civilization of Sandal Bar and the step would help the students improve their knowledge about the lifestyle of this area.

He said that the students in the delegation belonging to Southern Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit/Baltistan and the tour would help them choose new topics for their research activities.

He also appreciated arrangements at Lyallpur Museum and said that the museum not only facilitated tourists with historic knowledge but also provided them with entertainment opportunities.

Field officer of Lyallpur Museum Shehnaz Mehmood received the delegation of Cadet College warmly and briefed them about the importance of museums.

She said that Lyallpur Museum had 10 galleries where rare and historic items had been displayed. These antiques not only depicted the civilization of 7th BC but also highlighted the culture and tradition of the area, she added.

The students visited various sections of the museum and showed keen interest in rare items.

They also vowed to revisit the museum along with their family members to quench their thirst for gaining maximum knowledge about history.