Cake cutting ceremony held at Catholic Church

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) A cake cutting ceremony was held here at Catholic Church,University Road on Thursday in connection with Christmas celebrations.

According to the spokesperson,Father/Incharge of the Church David cut the cake while District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Khidmatgar Baba Muhammad Shafiq Dogar, Malik Abid Hussain Awan, Asher Adeel Gul, Dr.

Atiqa and Tahir Naveed Chaudhry participated in the ceremony.

The DPO said that the minority community of Pakistan was playing an important role in the welfare of the country.He added that all minorities including Christians enjoyed equal rights in Pakistan.

Later,DPO Sargodha inspected the security arrangements of the church.