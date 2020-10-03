UrduPoint.com
Campaigns To Raise Awareness About Child Rights

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 02:52 PM

The Ministry of Human Rights through its Human Rights Awareness Programme is engaging Child Protection Committees the federal capital to inform communities about the rights of children, and ways in which children can be protected from child abuse through community awareness raising sessions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights through its Human Rights Awareness Programme is engaging Child Protection Committees the Federal capital to inform communities about the rights of children, and ways in which children can be protected from child abuse through community awareness raising sessions.

The participants in these sessions mostly comprise of children, parents, teachers, civil society representatives and community leaders, said a statement issued here.

So far, the ministry has held 5 sessions by engaging 8 of the 15 Child Protection Committees that are efficiently working in several areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) like Sohan, Bari Imam, Saidpur, Tarnol, Golra, Shah Allah Ditta, 26 number Chungi etc.

These committees were formed in the year 2019 by the ministry's National Child Protection Centre to identify, prevent and report issues of child abuse arising in the city in collaboration with the relevant authorities.

These awareness raising sessions helped apprise the participants about the rights provided to children in the constitution of Pakistan along with the recently passed legislations like Zainab Alert Act, and the amendment in Employment of Children Act � 1991 proscribing child domestic labor.

The participants were also informed about the toll free Helpline 1099, which is Ministry of Human Right's initiative to effectively respond to Human Rights violation cases and provide free legal aid to the callers.

The ministry is getting positive feedback from the communities who are not previously informed about their rights and are delighted to be a part of these sessions.

The participants also recommended that such information should be a part of the curriculum and more of such awareness sessions should be held for parents and children separately.

The ministry plans to further hold these sessions in other communities to conclude this campaign.

