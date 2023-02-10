(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial Caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Haleem Khan Kasuria has vowed to take concrete measures for the socio-economic development of the area which had been long been awaiting development-oriented initiatives.

Addressing a luncheon ceremony hosted by members of the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) here, the caretaker provincial minister said the area had great potential to contribute towards national development, but those at the helm of affairs did not accord due attention to it and its poverty continued to persist.

Keeping in view the interest of the people, he said all possible measures would be made for the development of the area especially its agriculture sector and blessings of the policies would be ensured at the grassroots level.

He also appreciated the role of the DRC, saying these forums were effectively providing relief to citizens through the amicable resolution of disputes at the local level.

He said that the DRC was serving humanity by solving people's disputes with mutual consent.

Lauding the services of the country's forces, he said that conspiracies of hostile and inimical forces would be thwarted.

He also said Fish are being slaughtered by electricity and generators with the collusion of the Fisheries Department and contractors, adding this would not be allowed.

Muhammad Nawaz Mehsud took oath as secretary of DRC, former secretary DRC Hajiullah Bakhsh Sapal, senior bureaucrat Sardar Latifullah Khan Saduzai, Muhammad Saeedur Rehman Advocate, Mufti Farhan Zakori, Naheed Bukhari, Gulshan Bibi, Rehana Firdous, Malik Ikram Asar Advocate, Muhammad Marwan Khan Advocate, others were present.

The DRC members presented the traditional turban and flower bouquets to the caretaker provincial minister Haji Abdul Halim Khan Kasuria who also gave a cash donation of Rs 100,000 for DRC Dera Ismail Khan from his own pocket.

The members appreciated the services of the caretaker provincial minister for the area.