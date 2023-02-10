UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Agriculture Minister KP Vows To Work For Dera's Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Caretaker agriculture minister KP vows to work for Dera's development

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial Caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Haleem Khan Kasuria has vowed to take concrete measures for the socio-economic development of the area which had been long been awaiting development-oriented initiatives.

Addressing a luncheon ceremony hosted by members of the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) here, the caretaker provincial minister said the area had great potential to contribute towards national development, but those at the helm of affairs did not accord due attention to it and its poverty continued to persist.

Keeping in view the interest of the people, he said all possible measures would be made for the development of the area especially its agriculture sector and blessings of the policies would be ensured at the grassroots level.

He also appreciated the role of the DRC, saying these forums were effectively providing relief to citizens through the amicable resolution of disputes at the local level.

He said that the DRC was serving humanity by solving people's disputes with mutual consent.

Lauding the services of the country's forces, he said that conspiracies of hostile and inimical forces would be thwarted.

He also said Fish are being slaughtered by electricity and generators with the collusion of the Fisheries Department and contractors, adding this would not be allowed.

Muhammad Nawaz Mehsud took oath as secretary of DRC, former secretary DRC Hajiullah Bakhsh Sapal, senior bureaucrat Sardar Latifullah Khan Saduzai, Muhammad Saeedur Rehman Advocate, Mufti Farhan Zakori, Naheed Bukhari, Gulshan Bibi, Rehana Firdous, Malik Ikram Asar Advocate, Muhammad Marwan Khan Advocate, others were present.

The DRC members presented the traditional turban and flower bouquets to the caretaker provincial minister Haji Abdul Halim Khan Kasuria who also gave a cash donation of Rs 100,000 for DRC Dera Ismail Khan from his own pocket.

The members appreciated the services of the caretaker provincial minister for the area.

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan Gulshan Mufti All From

Recent Stories

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 unites top decision-mak ..

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 unites top decision-makers through Breakbulk Global S ..

5 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives team from Khalifa Centr ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives team from Khalifa Centre for Genetic Engineering and ..

5 minutes ago
 International Defence Conference 2023 to attract p ..

International Defence Conference 2023 to attract prominent global leaders from d ..

20 minutes ago
 Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

35 minutes ago
 Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive ..

Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive marriage

35 minutes ago
 UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources ..

UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources development

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.