Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH to hold patient-audit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) will hold a patient-audit and health of patients will be examined and steps will be taken to discharge recovered patients to their homes.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued directions to hold a patient-audit during a meeting held here.

The Caretaker CM directed to complete the patient-audit work at the earliest and submit a report in this regard.

Discharging the recovered patients to their homes is a responsibility and it is not at all appropriate to continue keeping healthy patients with other patients at the hospital, he said and added Punjab government has decided to hold a patient-audit in view of this objective.

The recovered patients had made a request to discharge them to their homes during a recent visit of the caretaker CM to the Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH).

The Caretaker CM said that the PIMH board will be reorganized and all out efforts will be made to improve the affairs of the institution.

The CM was informed during the briefing that approximately 1000 patients are admitted at PIMH as few patients fully recovered but their family members do not take them to their homes.

He was further apprised that there is a shortage of doctors in OPD and night shift.

Industrialist Gohar Ijaz, Provincial Minister for SHC&ME Dr. Javed Akram, Provincial Minister for P&SHC Dr. Jamal Nasir, Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Dr. Saad Malik, Secretary SHC&ME, Secretary P&SHC, CCPO Lahore Bilal Kamyana and concerned officials attended the meeting.